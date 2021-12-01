Adrian Peterson visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson is visiting the Seahawks today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Seahawks lost starter Chris Carson for the season with a neck injury that will require surgery. Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) were inactive with their injuries Monday night.

The Titans waived Peterson on Nov. 23.

He played only three games with the Titans after they lost Derrick Henry to a foot injury. Peterson gained 82 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 8 yards.

Peterson ranks fifth on the all-time list in rushing yards with 14,902.