Alvin Kamara, officially questionable with a knee injury, currently is not expected to play

There’s hope that the Saints will have the most important player on their offense for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that running back Alvin Kamara will not play.

Officially questionable with a lingering knee injury, Kamara is expected to miss what will be his fourth straight game.

That’s not a certainty. Nothing becomes official until 90 minutes before kickoff, when Kamara is — or isn’t — on the list of inactive players. For now, however, the thinking is that Kamara will not play.

Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week long. Running back Mark Ingram, who missed the Week 12 loss to the Bills with his own knee injury, fully participated all week and has no designation, which means he’ll definitely play.

In eight games played this season, Kamara has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns.