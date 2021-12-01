Amari Cooper questionable for Thursday Night Football vs. Saints

Getty Images

The Cowboys activated receiver Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Cooper had a limited practice, and the team lists him as questionable to play against the Saints in Thursday Night Football.

Cooper missed the past two games after testing positive for the virus. He didn’t practice earlier this week because head coach Mike McCarthy said Cooper was “not feeling the best” upon returning to the facility.

The Cowboys need Cooper after going 0-2 without him. Receiver Malik Turner missed practice Wednesday with an illness and is quesstionable, and receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) will not play after missing practice all week.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and recevier CeeDee Lamb (concussion) had full practices all week and have no status.

The Cowboys will not have six coaches for the game, including McCarthy. McCarthy, Jeff Blasko, Harold Nash, Joe Philbin, Kendall Smith and Scott Tolzien are in COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Ben McAdoo temporarily will assume a coaching role in the coaches’ booth Thursday night. McAdoo has served as a consultant to the coaching staff since training camp.

Dan Quinn will assume the head coaching responsibilities. Lunda Wells will handle the offensive line duties in place of Philbin and Blasko. Cedric Smith and other staff will handle strength and conditioning responsibilities, and McAdoo and other staff will fill Tolzien’s role.