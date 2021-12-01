Antonio Brown not on practice field, Ali Marpet is working

Getty Images

The Buccaneers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, but they continue to be without wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown has not played since injuring his ankle in Week Six and he was not on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. The team will practice twice more ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but even a return for those sessions might not be enough to have Brown ready after such a long layoff.

While Brown remains off the field, left guard Ali Marpet was back at practice on Wednesday. Marpet missed last Sunday’s win over the Colts with an abdomen injury. Aaron Stinnie, who started in Marpet’s place and left early with a knee injury, was not on the field for the open portion of practice.

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean were also practicing, although Dean was wearing a non-contact jersey.