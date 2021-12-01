Ben McAdoo to fill-in as assistant coach for Cowboys amid COVID adjustments

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing six coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy, for Thursday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

As part of the adjustments made to account for staff shortages, former New York Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will step into an active coaching role for Dallas.

McAdoo was hired by the Cowboys in May to serve as a consultant for the coaching staff. But with the ranks so depleted for this week, McAdoo is being called into action.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take over McCarthy’s role as active head coach for the game. Tight ends coach Lunda Wells will cover the absences of offensive line coaches Joe Philbin and Jeff Blasko. McAdoo will handle multiple roles, including covering for offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.

Strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash and Kendall Smith are also out with only Cedric Smith to oversee the group in their absence.

McAdoo spent less than two seasons as head coach of the Giants in 2016 and 2017 after a two-year run as the team’s offensive coordinator under head coach Tom Coughlin. McAdoo returned to coaching as a quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 before reuniting with McCarthy in Dallas. McAdoo spent eight years as an assistant with McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers with six as a tight ends coach and two as a quarterbacks coach.