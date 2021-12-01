Ben Roethlisberger: Loss to the Bengals is like bubble gum, chewed up and spit out

Getty Images

The Steelers suffered one of their worst losses of the Mike Tomlin era on Sunday, falling to the Bengals 41-10.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was at the center of the poor performance, finishing 24-for-41 with 263 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. He had a season-low 65.4 passer rating in the contest.

In his regular Wednesday press conference, Roethlisberger had no interest in reflecting on that loss.

“You know what, someone once said games like this are like bubblegum,” Roethlisberger said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You chew ’em for a little bit and you spit ’em out. That’s kinda what I’m doing, so I’m moving on. I have no comments about last week because it’s bubblegum that’s been spit out.”

The Steelers started 1-3 but ripped off four victories in a row to get to 5-3. But in tying the Lions and losing to the Chargers and Bengals, Pittsburgh has not looked like a team that can truly contend for a championship.

Still, if the Steelers get back on track, they have a chance to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh still has two games against Baltimore — with one this week — and matchups with Minnesota, Tennessee, Kansas City, and Cleveland for its final six.