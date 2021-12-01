Brian Flores: DeVante Parker, Greg Mancz will return to practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

After beginning the season 1-7, the Dolphins have ripped off four consecutive wins to get back to respectability at 5-7 entering Week 13.

The team has a matchup with the 4-7 Giants on Sunday, and could conceivably be a game under .500 entering the bye.

Miami could have a pair of key offensive players back to make that happen.

Head coach Brian Flores told reporters in his press conference that receiver DeVante Parker and center Greg Mancz will return to practice on Wednesday. That means Miami will designate both players to return from injured reserve and will have 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster.

Parker missed a few games with a hamstring injury then returned to play in Week Eight, catching eight passes for 85 yards in a loss to Buffalo. He then aggravated the hamstring in practice and has been on injured reserve since early November.

Mancz has been out with an ankle injury since Miami’s win over Houston in Week Nine. He exited that game in the first quarter.

While Parker and Mancz will return to practice, receiver Will Fuller is still not ready. Flores told reporters that Fuller’s finger fracture was significant with multiple broken bones.

Fuller has played just two games for Miami this season, recording four catches for 26 yards.