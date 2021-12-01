Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown doubtful to play this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t place wide receiver Antonio Brown on injured reserve when he hurt his ankle against the Eagles in Week Six and that decision indicated that they expected him back before he missed the three games that players on the list are required to miss.

It appears that calculation was incorrect. Brown’s been out for five games and it doesn’t look like he’s going to be returning for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Brown did not practice on Wednesday and head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that it is doubtful Brown will be able to play this weekend. He also said that Brown is having heel issues in addition to the problem with his ankle and it’s unclear when the outlook might brighten for the wideout.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaelon Darden are the other wideouts in Tampa, although Darden is currently in the concussion protocol.