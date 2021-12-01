Cardinals are undefeated on the road, with every win by double-digit margins

Getty Images

The Cardinals are closing in on an unprecedented season of dominance in road games.

Arizona is 6-0 on the road this season, and all six wins are by double-digit margins. If they beat the Bears by double digits on Sunday, they’ll become just the third team in NFL history to win seven straight road games by double digits in one season. (The others were the 1984 49ers and 1968 Cowboys.)

No team has ever won eight in a row by double digits on the road, but the Cardinals have a great chance: After the Bears on Sunday, the Cardinals’ next road game is at Detroit, and they’ll likely be double-digit favorites against the Lions.

The Cardinals’ final road game of the season is at Dallas. Beating the Cowboys by double digits won’t be easy, but if the Cardinals can do it, a 9-0 road record with all the wins by 10 or more points would qualify as the greatest road performance in NFL history. (Granted, only with this year’s 17-game seasons have teams had the opportunity to win nine road games.)

Although the Cardinals’ road record is impressive, it’s worth noting that they’re achieving it in a much easier environment for road teams: Home-field advantage has disappeared in the NFL, with home teams going 89-89-1 this year after going 127-128-1 last year. In an NFL where home-field advantage no longer exists, it’s unsurprising that a good team like the Cardinals can win on the road like no team ever before.