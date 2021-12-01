Daniel Carlson is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has been named the AFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season.

Carlson made all eight kicks he tried against the Cowboys in Las Vegas’ 36-33 overtime win, including a 29-yard kick in overtime that won the game for the Raiders.

Four of the other kicks Carlson made were field goals. He hit a 56-yard kick just after the two minute warning to put the Raiders up, but the Cowboys drove to tie the game and force the extra session.

Carlson is now 24-of-27 on field goals and 23-of-25 on extra points on the season.