Daniel Jones limited in Wednesday’s practice

Daniel Jones won’t play Sunday . . . unless he does.

A report Tuesday indicated the Giants quarterback won’t play against the Dolphins. Jones, though, was limited in Wednesday’s practice and neither he nor the team is ruling him out yet.

“I’m going through the week preparing to play and getting myself ready to play, listening to the trainers and doctors,” Jones said, via Zack Rosenblatt of nj.com. “My job is to be ready to play, so I’ll go through the week like I always do.”

Jones strained his neck on the second play against the Eagles, putting his availability for Week 13 in doubt. Odds still are good Mike Glennon gets the start, but Jones is trying to give it a go.

“I think there was obviously a series of tests and conversations with doctors,” Jones said. “I always understood it to be something I could recover from and get back out there.”

Giants coach Joe Judge said the plan is for Jones to practice all three days this week.

The Giants had eight players sit out Wednesday. Linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad), receiver John Ross (illness), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) did not practice.