Darren Waller out of Raiders practice, DeSean Jackson limited

Getty Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that tight end Darren Waller avoided a major knee injury last Thursday, but that the team would have to see how he does this week before knowing whether he’ll miss this weekend’s game against Washington.

The first signs aren’t great for Waller’s availability. He did not take part in practice on Wednesday and that will likely have to change at some point in the next two days if he’s going to play on Sunday.

Another one of Derek Carr‘s targets is also on the injury report. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving, is listed as limited with a calf injury.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were out of practice. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) were the only other limited participants.