DeForest Buckner plans to play in Week 13 despite hyperextended knee

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has missed only two career games since the 49ers selected him at No. 7 overall in 2016.

He doesn’t plan on making it three this week.

Buckner hyperextended his knee during Indianapolis’ 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 12. But the defensive lineman still played 78 percent of the snaps.

Though head coach Frank Reich told reporters Buckner won’t practice on Wednesday in, Buckner wants to be out there against Houston.

“I plan on playing Sunday,” Buckner said, via Zak Keefer of ThAthletic.com.

Buckner has recorded 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and three passes defensed for the Colts in 2021.