Denzel Mims off COVID-19 reserve list, Jets designate Chuma Edoga for return

Wide receiver Denzel Mims is back on the Jets’ active roster.

Mims went on the COVID-19 reserve list on November 9 and has missed the last three games, but the team announced that he has been activated on Wednesday. Mims was a second-round pick last year, but has only played 146 offensive snaps this season and was a healthy scratch earlier in the year.

Keelan Cole went on the COVID-19 list this week, so the Jets have a need for a wideout against the Eagles on Sunday. Mims has seven catches for 129 yards on the season.

The Jets also announced that they have designated tackle Chuma Edoga for return from injured reserve. Edoga hurt his knee in a Week Eight win over the Bengals.