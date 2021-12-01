Giants expect Daniel Jones to practice, won’t rule him out for Sunday

Getty Images

Reports have indicated that the Giants plan to start Mike Glennon at quarterback against the Dolphins this Sunday, but that wasn’t the word from head coach Joe Judge at a Wednesday press conference.

Jones is dealing with a neck injury that he picked up last Sunday and Judge said he became aware of it on Monday. The team signed Jake Fromm off of the Bills’ practice squad to go with Mike Glennon as backup options, but Judge told reporters that Jones has not been ruled out at this point.

Judge said that the team expects Jones to practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but didn’t specify a participation level for the quarterback. He also said that there’s no indication at this point that Jones’ injury could be a season-ending one.

Jones has not missed a start this season, but he did miss much of their loss to the Cowboys after suffering a concussion. Glennon went 16-of-25 for 196 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in relief.