Hunter Henry is prepared to miss a game if wife goes into labor on a game day

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry‘s wife, Parker, is pregnant with the couple’s first child. The due date is late December.

Henry is hoping the baby doesn’t decide to come on a game day, but, if so, he is prepared to miss a game during the Patriots’ playoff push.

“That’s a tough conversation, but this is my first, man,” Henry said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “If it had to be a game or seeing my firstborn born, I’m going to go see my child be born. We’re going to do our best to not have that come across. The biggest issue is when the game starts, and then if she goes into labor during the game. That’s where the issue kind of lies.

“But we’re ready, and we have a lot of backup plans to be ready to go.”

Running back James White and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Shilique Calhoun each missed a game during the first month of the 2019 season for the same reason.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said earlier this season he would not attend the birth of his second child if it coincided with a game. His daughter’s birth, though, ended up not conflicting.

“It’s kind of getting to crunch time,” said Henry, who leads the Patriots with seven touchdown catches this season. “The baby could come at any time. The due date’s the end of this month, but we’re kind of in that window now. . . . It’s coming soon, so we’ll see.”