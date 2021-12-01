Jalen Hurts “feeling better every day,” Eagles hopeful for Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury, but head coach Nick Sirianni sounded optimistic about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Sirianni said that Hurts is doing better than he was when he reported soreness early this week and that he is expected to take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice. Sirianni added that the team is proceeding with preparations as if Hurts is going to be in the lineup.

“We’re feeling good,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’re really hopeful. He’s feeling better every day. He’s tough. He’s as tough as they come. In his mind and my mind he’s playing.”

One concern for the Eagles would be if Hurts’ ankle compromises is ability to make plays as a runner. They may still believe that Hurts at less than 100 percent gives them a better chance to win than Gardner Minshew and final word on their plans isn’t likely to come until late this week.