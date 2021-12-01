Jalen Hurts says he’s “ready to go” for Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Wednesday press conference that the team is hopeful Jalen Hurts will be able to play against the Jets on Sunday despite an ankle injury, but Hurts was a bit more definitive during his own meeting with the media.

Hurts told reporters that his ankle will be “ready to go” in time for the weekend. Hurts said it was injured when it got stepped on during last Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Giants.

Hurts threw three interceptions in that game and one concern would be that his injury will limit his effectiveness in a game the Eagles need to win to keep playoff hopes alive for the final weeks of the regular season. Hurts said that he doesn’t think he will be negatively impacted by the ankle against the Jets.

The Eagles have a bye in Week 14 and that will give Hurts time to heal ahead of a stretch run that the Eagles hope they will begin with a 6-7 record.