Joe Mixon named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bengals crushed the Steelers on Sunday for a 41-10 victory and running back Joe Mixon was a big reason why.

Mixon racked up 165 yards on 28 carries with a pair of touchdowns. And that was enough to earn him AFC offensive player of the week.

It was Mixon’s second big game in a row, as he had 123 ears on 30 carries with a pair of TDs against the Raiders in Week 11. Mixon has also rushed for two touchdowns in each of his last three games.

Mixon becomes the fifth AFC player of the week for the Bengals this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow, receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and kicker Evan McPherson (twice) have also received the honor.

At 7-4, the Bengals have a significant matchup against the 6-5 Chargers this weekend.