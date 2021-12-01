Justin Fields will practice, Andy Dalton will work with starters

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is making his way back toward the lineup after injuring his ribs in Week 11, but he’s not going to be the one taking starter’s reps at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Matt Nagy said that Fields will practice for the first time since getting hurt against the Ravens. He also said that Andy Dalton, who started in last Thursday’s 16-14 win over the Lions, will take the starter’s reps during the session.

Nagy said late last week that Fields will be the starter when he’s healthy, but didn’t give a timeline for when Fields would reach that point. Wednesday’s practice plan suggests the team is far from certain that he’ll be there in time to face the Cardinals.

The head coach did not say whether Fields would be a limited or full participant in practice. That word will come with the release of Wednesday’s injury report.