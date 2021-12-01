Justin Reid will be back in Texans lineup this week

Getty Images

Safety Justin Reid was inactive for the Texans in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but he is set to return for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Reid was out of the lineup for disciplinary reasons and he said he was “shocked” to learn the team was disciplining him for what he called a “disagreement” during a team meeting. Texans head coach David Culley said it was more than that and had “to do with our rules and our standards.”

The two men met to discuss the situation and Culley said on Wednesday that Reid will return to his usual spot in the lineup.

“We’re moving forward,” Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “Back to business as usual.”

Reid has started all nine games he’s played this season and has 42 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.