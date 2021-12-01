Kyler Murray: I think Kliff Kingsbury has a pretty good job right now

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t outright dismiss Oklahoma’s reported interest in him to replace Lincoln Riley as the program’s head coach.

But it’s safe to say Kingsbury’s quarterback doesn’t think he’ll be departing the NFL to go back to college.

In his Wednesday press conference, Kyler Murray basically shrugged off ESPN’s report from Sunday.

“I know Kliff. I don’t really buy into it,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website. “I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.”

Kingsbury and Murray have a relationship that dates back to Murray’s time in high school, when the head coach was recruiting him. But Murray also has clear ties to Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Riley. Riley was named USC’s head coach on Sunday.

Murray called Riley his guy and said he’s happy for his former coach. But Murray doesn’t have a favorite to replace him at OU.

Murray will probably be just fine with plenty of candidates — as long as they aren’t his current head coach.