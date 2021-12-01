Lamar Jackson: I looked like a rookie in “horrible game”

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had arguably the worst start of his career on Sunday night, completing 20-of-32 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and a career-high four interceptions. His passer rating of 46.5 was his lowest as a starter and the first time he’s ever been under 50.0.

Still, Baltimore beat Cleveland 16-10, as the Browns could not capitalize on several of their extra opportunities.

Jackson was critical of himself after the game. And that theme continued in his Wednesday press conference.

“Bad passes. Inaccurate, under-thrown passes — that’s all I saw,” Jackson said in his press conference of reviewing the film. “Bad reads. I looked like a rookie.”

Jackson has been inconsistent this season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,612 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating is down from 99.3 last year to 87.5 in 2021. The Ravens are 2-1 over the last three games Jackson has started — he missed the Week 11 win over the Bears with an illness — but Jackson has tossed seven interceptions to five touchdowns in those contests.

How does Jackson plan to get back on track? He said it starts with watching film, as he did on Tuesday.

“I watched film, watched the game. And like I said, it was a horrible game,” Jackson said. “It starts when I get back out here in practice, and get with my guys, get my chemistry back, and just hit the ground running like I’m supposed to.”

Despite Jackson’s ups and downs, the Ravens are still 8-3, which puts them at the top seed in the AFC. Baltimore will try to hold that spot with a win over division-rival Pittsburgh this week.