Leonard Fournette is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette did his job on the field and in the locker room against the Colts in Week 12.

Fournette’s teammates credited him with inspiring them to wipe out a 10-point deficit by delivering a rousing halftime speech. Once they got back on the field, the Bucs outscored the Colts 24-7 and won 38-31 to move to 8-3 on the season.

Fournette scored two touchdowns as part of that second half run and he also scored twice in the first half for the first four touchdown game of his career. Fournette had 17 carries for 100 yards and seven catches for 31 yards over the course of the afternoon.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Fournette has been named the NFC offensive player of the week. It’s the first time he’s taken weekly honors since entering the NFL.