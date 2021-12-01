Patriots place Kyle Dugger on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Safety Kyle Dugger may not be available when the Patriots face the Bills on Monday night.

The Patriots put Dugger on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Reports indicate Dugger tested positive, so he’ll only have a shot of playing if he’s vaccinated and has two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Dugger has 80 tackles, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season. He joins J.J. Taylor on New England’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips join Dugger as safeties who have seen a lot of time in the Patriots defense this season. Chances are that the Patriots will have to look for others to step in against Buffalo.