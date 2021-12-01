Rams are 0-3 since Von Miller’s arrival, but he promises he’s going for another Lombardi Trophy

Getty Images

So far, the Rams’ trade for Von Miller has not gone according to plan.

The Rams are 0-3 since they traded a second-round pick and a third-round pick for Miller, and he has yet to record a sack in a Rams uniform. But he insists his sights are set on the Super Bowl.

Next to a video of him raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his MVP performance at Super Bowl 50, Miller wrote that he’s consumed by winning it again.

“I’m coming back for you,” Miller said of the Lombardi Trophy. “I promise. Life isn’t the same without you. We spent All summer 2016 together and my life was so perfect. When I was with you everybody called me ‘CHAMP’. You boosted me. You made me who I am. Me being with you opened so many doors. I love and miss you so much I tatted your face on my thigh so I can always see you. I’ve been working so hard, day and night, 365 days a year just to have a chance to see you again. I miss holding you in my arms and putting you up on a pedestal for the world to see. I’ve seen you with these other guys and they don’t love you like I do. I love you more than all of them put together. You belong to me. I don’t care what they say about me. I don’t care about them saying what I can and can’t do. I don’t care what it looks like at this moment. Just know I’m coming back for you. I promise. Things have changed since I’ve last seen you. I have a beautiful baby boy named Valor I can’t wait for you to meet. I also have a new city and teammates that will love you just as much as I do. Just know. I’m coming back for you. I promise.”

The Rams were among the Super Bowl favorites before the Miller trade. They’re still looking like a playoff team, but recently they’ve looked anything but super.