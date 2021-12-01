Report: Taysom Hill will start against Cowboys on Thursday night

Getty Images

During his news conference Tuesday, Sean Payton didn’t commit to Taysom Hill starting at quarterback Thursday night. Payton, though, apparently has seen enough this week to know Hill is good to go.

Hill was a full participant in all three practices this week, taking the first-team reps, and he does not have a designation.

Hill will start against the Cowboys, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

Hill becomes the third quarterback to start for the Saints this season, following Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian. Winston started the first seven games, and the Saints went 5-2 before his season-ending knee injury. The Saints did not win any of Siemian’s four starts, and they enter Thursday night on a four-game losing streak and in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Hill dressed the past two weeks as Siemian’s emergency backup but did not play as he worked his way back from a foot injury. Hill partially tore his plantar fascia.

He has not played since Week 10.

Hill hasn’t started at quarterback since Dec. 13, 2020, his final start in Drew Brees’ four-game absence. Hill went 3-1 while Brees was injured.