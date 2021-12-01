Rob Gronkowski looking to break Tony Gonzalez’s 100-yard games record

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had seven catches for 123 yards in last week’s 38-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The performance gave Gronkowski his 30th 100-yard receiving game of his career. It moved him to just one behind Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for most ever 100-yard receiving games by a tight end.

It’s a benchmark Gronkowski is looking to break before his career is over.

“Let me tell you, I’m trying to break that record,” Gronkowski said on NFL Network. “I mean, why wouldn’t I try to break that record? I’m coming for it. Tony, I’m coming for it. Basically, you got every record so I’m coming for this one and it’s a pretty cool one, too, for sure. It just shows that I guess you’re a baller and Tony’s a baller.”

The performance against the Colts was his first 100-yard game of the season and just his second in two seasons with Tampa Bay. If he doesn’t get to Gonzalez’s mark quickly, he may end up having company in the chase. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has 28 career 100-yard games and is nipping on the heels of both players.