Robert Griffin III hints that he was a victim of sexual harassment in Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2021, 7:37 PM EST
Washington Redskins v New York Giants
Earlier today, we attempted to reconcile the intention of former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III to sell a book that delves into, among other things, the sexual harassment issues within the franchise with his failure to say anything about what he knows either in the past or in the present, given that the issue continues to be the subject of intense public curiosity — and a Congressional investigation.

In response to our tweet on the issue, Griffin said this: “Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to. The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. It’s about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen.”

That comment creates the impression that Griffin is a victim of sexual harassment, not a witness to it. So we sought further clarification in response to his tweet. He has not replied.

He has, however, retweeted this tweet from his wife: “Let’s clear up a misconception about ‘Surviving Washington.’ In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington.”

Again, this creates the impression that Griffin was a victim, not a witness.

His co-author, Gary Myers, said this to the Washington Post on the issue of sexual harassment: “He heard things, didn’t witness . . .  a lot of what came out in those Washington Post stories.”

Also, Griffin said this in his online video announcing the book: “I’m gonna open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building.”

While sexual harassment victims clearly have the right to share their stories when they are ready, it’s fair to ask whether he’s actually a victim, and whether he’s deliberately being coy about this subject in order to sell books. Especially since he has yet to say with true clarity that he was indeed a victim of sexual harassment.

It’s not unprecedented for men to be victims of sexual harassment, obviously. As it relates to the reported culture of the Washington Football Team, however, the notion that a male employee was harassed sexually would dramatically change the existing perception/reality that women were the exclusive victims.

At this point, all we can do it wait for Griffin’s actual story to emerge, either when the book is published or when advance copies make their rounds, in the months preceding official publication. Was he a victim, a witness, or something else? We’ll find out no later than August 2022.

12 responses to “Robert Griffin III hints that he was a victim of sexual harassment in Washington

  1. That’s a lot of words to come to the obvious conclusion we need to read the book to find out what happened.

  2. It’s all about him. It was always about him. That’s why he wasn’t liked by coaches or teammates.

  3. Spill the beans…who is it? If the person is still in the NFL, the league needs to dispel them out of the NFL

  4. He’s trying to promote his book. I don’t expect him to say more until we get close to the publication date. This doesn’t lessen whatever happened to him.

  7. Lots of hype to try to sell books and stuff his pockets with sale proceeds. Not to say what he tells in the book doesn’t have some truth to it. However, seems like he’s trying to cash in on Washington’s continued crisis. His story would be a lot more credible if he would have voiced his story years ago vs jumping on the kick Washington when they are down bandwagon.

  8. It has always been about RGME and always will be. Not saying what has taken place in Washington is ok, just saying there is always 3 sides to the story. His, theirs and then the truth. Hard to get the truth anymore in today’s society.

  9. He’s no longer beholden to the NFL so this is 100% the right time to write the book. And 100% the wrong time to question if he’s a victim or not until we hear more.

  10. This guy doesn’t need money; if he has all the profits go to victims of sexual abuse, then I’ll listen to what he has to say.

  11. It’s weird that people treat things written in books differently than if they were tweeted or just blurted out in a news conference for free.

  12. I’m not sure that it is fair to ask if he is a victim. Personally I don’t think it is anyone’s business.

