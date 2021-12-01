Taysom Hill trying to manage foot pain without losing functionality

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is working with the first team in practice this week and appears to be on track to start against the Cowboys on Thursday night as long as he can manage the pain caused by a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot.

The injury has kept Hill off the field the last couple of weeks, but he’s been a full participant in practice both days this week. Head coach Sean Payton said the team would see where he is on Wednesday before making a call about the start, but Hill said at a Tuesday press conference that he could have played that night.

“I had a partial [tear], which after learning about, they said you’d rather have a full tear,” Hill said. “I think that’s been what we’ve been working through in terms of pain management and tolerance. That’s been the challenge. I think we’re just getting to the point where I’m going to be dealing with pain. It’s just getting to the point where it doesn’t limit functionality.”

Hill acknowledged it’s hard to know about full functionality without being in a game situation, especially for a player who makes running such a big part of his game. Wednesday may bring more information about his status or the Saints could take their decision right up to the start of the game on Thursday.