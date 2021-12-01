Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal enters NFL draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will forgo his final college season to enter the NFL draft. Leal announced his decision on his Instagram account.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I’m humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Leal wrote. “My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time at Texas A&M and look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”

Leal made 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss this season.

In his three-year career, Leal totaled 133 tackles, including 25 for loss, and 13 sacks.

Leal is projected as a late first-round choice.