Adrian Peterson: I love the game and feel like I can still compete at a high level

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is 36 years old. He is in his 15th season and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after he retires.

So when he is retiring?

Apparently not until his phone stops ringing. The Titans called Nov. 2. They cut him Nov. 23. The Seahawks called this week. He’s now on Seattle’s practice squad.

“Obviously, I still want to play,” Peterson said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Why?

“Just the love for the game,” Peterson said. “I love the game. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. Just having the opportunity to help teams, to inspire guys. That’s one of the most rewarding things. When I see guys, and they say to me, ‘Man, just keep doing what you’re doing,’ it’s so inspiring.”

Peterson had only 82 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Titans, who signed him after losing Derrick Henry to a foot injury. The Seahawks signed him after losing Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury.

Peterson should get an opportunity to add to his career total of 14,902 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all time, though Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) both were full participants in practice Thursday.

“I don’t really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee,” Peterson said. “But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom and unfortunately I got released.”