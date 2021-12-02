Bill Belichick on Josh Allen: “It’s just remarkable how good he has become”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 2, 2021, 11:43 AM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has nothing but respect for Josh Allen, the Bills quarterback Belichick’s defense will face on Monday Night Football.

“His improvement has just been tremendous from where it was three years ago,” Belichick said, via Boston.com. “Completion percentage, passer rating, decision making, production, it’s just gone…it’s risen at a really remarkable rate.”

Allen struggled in his first two NFL seasons but became an MVP candidate in his third year, and Belichick believes Allen is still playing at a high level in Year 4.

“It’s just remarkable how good he has become,” Belichick said. “Last year, this year’s built on that. What it was when he came into the league. But he’s just made tremendous improvement. Has a lot of command of the offense. They audible a lot. They change things. They obviously have a lot of confidence in him. He handles it well at the line. Rarely run a bad play or where they run into a bad look or a blitz or something like that. He doesn’t get fooled much by anything. It’s really impressive to watch how he’s developed there.”

Allen’s stats improved significantly in 2020 from where he was in the first two seasons of his career. This year Allen’s numbers aren’t quite as good (his completion percentage, yards per pass, yards per game and touchdown rate are all down, while his interception rate is up), but Belichick still views him as one of the toughest quarterbacks to coach against.

21 responses to “Bill Belichick on Josh Allen: “It’s just remarkable how good he has become”

  2. I bet Josh thought that he was in the clear after that Whoopin they laid on the Pats last year. Nopeeeeee

    ————————————-
    While this sounds nice, you have to read between the lines with Bill.
    This is like your kid receiving the “Most Improved Student” award in 4th grade. . . it just means that she was a real dumb dumb in the third grade.

  6. Well, he’s right. But he says this or something equally effusive about every opponent.

    Literally the one exception I can remember is last year before the 2nd Bills/Pats game. He didn’t overtly criticize Allen, but his comments were much more reserved than usual – you could tell he wasn’t impressed at that time.

    Who knows if he is now. I don’t care what he thinks of Allen as long as the Bills win.

  7. I’ll be impressed if the Patriots beat this team. notice how I say the Patriots and not Mac Jones

  8. And he was there for my Giants to grab without having to give up anything, but no, Gettleman said he didn’t like any of the QB’s in that draft. So a year later he blessed us with Daniel Jones /s.

  9. This guy is the biggest phony on the planet Earth. Every single adversary, every single week is the best blah, blah, blah all three phases blah blah……why does anyone ever want to interview him? He doesn’t say anything

  10. Bill’s pouring warm butter all over the lobster, making it that much more delicious when eaten.

  11. IT’s the standard Belichick move. Praise the opponents. Give them nothing to use to get fired up. Then destroy them on the field.

    Allen will see a lot of blitzes on Monday night.

  12. I am a long time Pats fan. I would swap Mac Jones for Josh Allen in a heart beat. Two Joshs- Allen and McDaniels could dominate for the next 10 years.

  13. Both coaches blowing smoke. Bill praising Allen and McDermott keep referring to NE as “first place team”. Should be a great game.

    _____

    Do coaches of other teams rip their upcoming opponents to the press? BB talks about his opponents the same way every coach does, or should.

    You want him to say something that is going to fire up the other team?

  17. Belichick always has this part right.
    Never talk crap about an opponent, not because of bulletin board material, but because there’s no shame in losing to someone you are praising. But if you talk a bunch of crap and you lose you look like a total clown. Something A lot of these young athletes need to realize.
    You talk smack and get beat down you are getting ridiculed along with it

  19. All talk right now. Monday is a big game for the AFCE and I am looking forward to seeing Mac and Josh, but more how Josh is going to deal with the NE D based on how they are playing right now

  20. buzzly says:
    December 2, 2021 at 12:16 pm
    I am a long time Pats fan. I would swap Mac Jones for Josh Allen in a heart beat. Two Joshs- Allen and McDaniels could dominate for the next 10 years.

    ————

    Not in the Patriots system. Cam Newton who is similar to Josh Allen, lost his job to a rookie Mac Jones. Drew Bledsoe another big QB with a big arm was benched for Brady.

