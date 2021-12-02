Broncos activate Garett Bolles from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Broncos activated offensive tackle Garett Bolles from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos received a roster exemption for Bolles, so he will not immediately count against the team’s 53-player roster.

Denver placed Bolles on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 22, and he missed the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers. He also missed Weeks 9 and 10 with an ankle injury.

Denver placed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.

Anderson, who injured a knee against the Chargers in Week 12, must miss at least three games before he is eligible to return. Fangio said Wednesday he expects Anderson to miss 2-4 weeks with his injury.