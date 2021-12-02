Cowboys defenders “very, very happy” about DeMarcus Lawrence’s return

Getty Images

The Cowboys are looking forward to getting players back on both sides of the ball as they try to end a two-game losing streak in Thursday night’s game against the Saints and the return of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is one they’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

Lawrence broke his foot in the season opener and has missed the last 10 games, but cornerback Trevon Diggs said that “nothing changed” about his role in the defense during his absence. He said Lawrence continues “showing us the way and leading us out there” despite his extended absence from the field.

While Diggs is looking at Lawrence’s impact on others, linebacker Micah Parsons is focused on what Lawrence is able to do on the field.

“He’s one of the best edge rushers in the NFL,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s dynamic. The energy he brings to the table is great. We’re all very, very happy to have him back. . . . He’s been hungry all year. He wanted a big year but the foot injury. I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Parsons has starred in Lawrence’s absence and the prospect of pairing the two of them as threats to opposing quarterbacks is one that will likely have future Cowboys opponents wary of what their defense will bring to the table down the stretch.