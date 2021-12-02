Cowboys lead Saints 13-7 at halftime as Dak Prescott throws for 177 yards

Getty Images

The Saints were threatening to take the lead on the Cowboys late in the second quarter. They faced a second-and-10 at the Dallas 26 when Taysom Hill threw high to Kenny Stills, who tipped the ball in the air.

Cowobys safety Jayron Kearse made a diving interception at the 5-yard line, dragging both toes before going out of bounds.

It was the turning point of the first half.

The Cowboys marched 79 yards in 12 plays, using up every second of the first half before a chip-shot, 34-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein. They benefited from a 13-yard penalty on Paulson Adebo for defensive pass interference while trying to cover Amari Cooper on third-and-10.

Dallas leads New Orleans 13-7 at halftime.

Michael Gallup made a spectacular 1-yard catch, somehow getting both feet down in the corner of the end zone, for the Cowboys’ only touchdown. Zuerlein also had a 55-yard field goal.

Dak Prescott has hit eight different receivers, going 19-of-24 for 177 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Schultz has five catches for 43 yards, with Cooper adding two for 41 in limited action in his return from COVID-19.

CeeDee Lamb has two catches for 41 yards and a 33-yard run that initially was ruled a reception.

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who went 10-for-15 on field goals of 50 yards or more in his two seasons in Dallas, missed a 56-yard field goal wide right for the Saints.

The Saints’ touchdown came on Hill’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a deep cross. Hill is 12-of-21 for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception.