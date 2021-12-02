Cowboys will “pace” Amari Cooper early

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has missed the past two games with COVID-19. He was “not feeling the best” because of a cough when he returned to practice earlier this week.

But Cooper is active and will play tonight.

How much will he play?

“We’re going to pace it at first, just to get him in the game. His playing time will depend on how he’s feeling,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, said before the game on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys went 0-2 without Cooper, who has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

His return gives Dak Prescott his top three receivers — Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup — for only the third time this season. The Cowboys scored 29 points and gained 451 yards, with 391 passing yards, in Week 1 against the Bucs and scored 43 points and gained 431 yards, with 317 passing yards, against the Falcons in Week 10 in the games Cooper, Lamb and Gallup played.