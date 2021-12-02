Curtis Samuel confident he’s finally past groin injury

USA TODAY Sports

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel has not made the kind of impact that the team was hoping to see when they signed him as a free agent, but he was able to get on the field for Monday night’s win over the Seahawks and he came out of the game feeling good about his chances of making up for lost time over the final weeks of the season.

Samuel missed the first three games of the year with a groin injury and then went back on the shelf after playing 30 snaps over two games. Another lengthy rehab stint followed and Samuel went for an anti-inflammatory injection last month that finally got him in condition to return to action. He had one catch and one carry in the win over Seattle and said Wednesday that he came out of the game feeling confident that he’s mentally past the injury.

“I feel good,” Samuel said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “I’m able to run fast. I’m able to cut. I’m able to play without thinking about my injury. That’s the main thing is I’m able to go out there confidently.”

Washington’s three-game winning streak hasn’t included much offensive explosiveness. A healthy Samuel could change that as they work to continue their playoff push in Week 13 and beyond.