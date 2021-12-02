Daniel Jones practicing again Thursday, Kadarius Toney remains out

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant in Giants practice on Wednesday and he’s on track for at least that level of participation again on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion on Giants practice have passed along reports and videos on Jones doing drills with the rest of the team. Jones is dealing with a neck injury and reports early in the week indicated that the Giants were planning to start Mike Glennon, but the GIants haven’t ruled anyone out and Jones appears to be very much in play to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

It doesn’t look like he’ll be throwing the ball to rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney if he does make the start. Toney sat out Week 12 with a quad injury and is now listed with an oblique injury as well. He’s out of practice for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also sat out last Sunday with a quad injury and was out of practice Wednesday, but reporters noted he did some individual drills on Thursday before going to work with trainers.