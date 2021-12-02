Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson return for full practices

Getty Images

The Colts got two of their top players back at practice on Thursday and it appears both of them are on track to play against the Texans this weekend.

Linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson were both full participants on Thursday after sitting out of practice. Leonard is listed with ankle and wrist injuries while Nelson is listed with an ankle injury, but the return to full workload suggests both players were just getting some rest.

Leonard and Nelson were both listed as questionable for Week 12, but played in the Colts’ 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (groin) was added to the injury report as a limited participant. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee, foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee), and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) were limited after not practicing on Wednesday.