Deebo Samuel expects to miss one game, return vs. Bengals in Week 14

San Francisco receiver/running back Deebo Samuel expects to miss only one game with the groin injury he suffered last week.

Although he’s expected to miss this week’s game against the Seahawks, Samuel told CBS Sports HQ that there’s no doubt in his mind that he’ll be back next week against the Bengals.

“Of course,” Samuel responded. “This is only going to take a week, so we’ll be back next week.”

Samuel has been outstanding this season, leading the 49ers in a wide variety of statistical categories including catches, receiving yards, yards per catch, receiving touchdowns, yards per carry and rushing touchdowns. The 49ers will miss him on Sunday, but they won’t have to miss him for long.