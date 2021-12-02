DeSean Jackson downplays severity of calf injury: It’s just a spasm

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson did not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, but a report earlier in the day indicated the injury is minor.

Jackson, for his part, downplayed the severity of his calf injury later in the day.

“It was just a spasm in my calf. I don’t think it’s too serious,” Jackson said, via Levi Damien of USA Today. “Hopefully I can still get out there this week. But going throughout the week, just being smart with it and getting the treatment and getting it ready to go. But, yeah, last week, playing 41 plays, I can’t remember the last time I played that much. Just getting acclimated, getting back there and getting it out of of my system, but like I said I don’t think it will be too big of an issue, but definitely be smart with it as well.”

Jackson caught three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Cowboys. He also drew 47 yards in two defensive pass interference penalties on Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown, who had four such penalties.