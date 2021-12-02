Eric Berry hasn’t ruled out playing again

Getty Images

Eric Berry spent nine seasons with the Chiefs and earned a number of plaudits, including five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pros, and the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2015. But injuries severely limited him late in his career, and he hasn’t played in almost three years.

Still, Berry says he’s not retired. Berry told the Kansas City Star that he’s where he needs to be physically to play if the right opportunity came along, and that he is open to playing again.

“It’s about timing with me,” he said. “It needs to have purpose. It needs to make sense to me on why I’m going somewhere or why I’m doing a certain thing. So once I feel that, then that’s when you’ll see me with a uniform on.”

Realistically, it’s always unlikely for any player who misses three years to ever return. But Berry defied the odds once, returning to the field after battling cancer. It’s not out of the question that he could do it again.