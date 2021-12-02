Eric Bieniemy tells Chiefs’ playmakers: Just hand the ball to the ref to avoid taunting penalties

Getty Images

In the Chiefs’ most recent game, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked up a 15-yard taunting penalty for pointing at a defender on his way into the end zone. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was not happy about it.

Bieniemy said he’s been talking to the Chiefs’ offensive playmakers about how they should avoid taunting players, and his rule is simple: If you score a touchdown, hand the ball to the official and go celebrate on the sideline..

“The thing that we stress to our guys [is that] this is a point of emphasis, so regardless of what you might seem to think that it’s harmless, that’s not the case anymore,” Bieniemy said, via the Kansas City Star. “We need to go back to the days of just handing the ball to the ref — get in the end zone, celebrate with your guys, and then we go on from there.”

What Bieniemy is describing is the classic Barry Sanders touchdown celebration. It worked well for Sanders, and may catch on with more players who decide that any kind of celebration isn’t worth the risk of a taunting flag.