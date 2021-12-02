Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson’s interceptions are “very, very correctable”

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of the worst starts of his career in last Sunday’s win over Cleveland, tossing four interceptions en route to a 46.5 passer rating.

Jackson said called it a “horrible game” on Wednesday, adding that he looked like a rookie in the start with bad reads and bad passes.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters on Thursday that Jackson was “definitely ticked off” after the performance.

“We never want to turn the ball over like that,” Roman said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Jackson’s last two starts have not gone well. In Week 10 against Miami, Jackson was blitzed heavily and finished 26-of-43 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked four times and gained only 39 yards on nine carries. Jackson was 20-of-32 for 165 yards in Sunday’s win over Cleveland, also rushing for 68 yards on 17 carries.

But Roman feels like Jackson is on the right track to improve, particularly when it comes to the interceptions.

“Each one’s a little bit different,” Roman said. “Like, one of them the other day was not nearly his fault. Somebody else did something to cause it. But they’re all a little bit different, but very, very correctable.”

Playing the Steelers this week will likely present several challenges for Jackson. He’s 2-2 as a starter against them in his career, completing 58 percent of his passes for 381 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also been sacked nine times and fumbled five times, losing two of them.