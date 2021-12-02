Happy 38th birthday, Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2021, 9:45 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is officially another year older. Happy birthday, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers truly is one of the all-time greats. And the latest anniversary of the day he arrived caps one of the most eventful years of his professional career. He won the NFL’s MVP award for 2020. His team came dangerously close to getting to the Super Bowl, nearly erasing an 18-point second-half deficit.

After the game, he made waves by waxing about his uncertain future with the team, before chiding the media for overreacting to the things he said. Then, on the first day of the draft and after a heralded two-week stint as a Jeopardy! co-host, it came to light that the 49ers tried to trade for him — and that he wanted the trade to happen. This sparked weeks of mystery and confusion regarding whether he’d hold out or retire or push again for a trade.

The uncertainty continued up until the weekend before training camp, when the sports books got freaked out by the possibility that Rodgers would indeed retire. And then he showed up, admitting that it was a 50-50 proposition in the days before he showed up.

He entertained the media and the masses by airing out dirty laundry against the organization in his first press conference of training camp. Roughly a month later, he told a bearded-faced lie regarding his vaccination status, so that he could be unvaccinated but act like he is.

Next came a disastrous Week One showing against the Saints in Jacksonville, sparking questions as to whether Rodgers’s antics had distracted him and the team. Then, the Packers caught fire, getting hot and staying hot until they managed a Thursday night upset of the Cardinals. Six days later, a bolt from the blue placed Rodgers on the COVID list, scrapping what would have been the first ever meeting between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Things got even more interesting after that, with the news that Rodgers was secretly unvaccinated. A much-criticized radio diatribe regarding his reasons for not being vaccinated, along with a juvenile attempt to claim he hadn’t lied about his status, reportedly left him rattled. He missed a key game that the Packers likely would have won if he’d played.

When he returned from the COVID list, the team disclosed that he has a toe injury. That became the next chapter in his strangest of NFL years, with Rodgers talking about the injury extensively, joking that he has COVID toe — and insisting that (despite his intense and extensive research on COVID) he didn’t know COVID toe is a real condition.

Through it all, he’s having another MVP-caliber season. And if the Packers secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he’ll likely win it again. Maybe he’ll even finally get back to the Super Bowl, for the first time in 11 years.

Two years short of 40, it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll play. It’s been assumed that he’ll be gone from the Packers after this season. Perhaps that will change, especially if they qualify for the NFL championship game.

Whatever happens over the next year in the life of Aaron Rodgers, it’s hard to imagine it matching the one that was just concluded. He has become one of the most prominent figures in all of sports, and he also has become incredibly polarizing. That could resonate well beyond his playing days, and it could shape in many ways his post-football career prospects, for good or for bad.

Either way, enjoy your cake and your Scotch and/or tequila. For your achievements on the playing field, you deserve it. For your self-inflicted wounds away from the gridiron, you quite possibly need it.

17 responses to “Happy 38th birthday, Aaron Rodgers

  3. Like a lot of others, I feel he’s a little hypersensitive. But maybe that’s what makes him so great. I’m not a Packer fan at all, but I LOVE watching Rodgers play. Happy Birthday, ARod.

  5. Aaron can play another 5 years easily. He takes good care of himself, the rules favor quarterbacks playing longer and longer, and as long as his right shoulder holds up, would still have a top 5 arm in the league into his 40’s.

  6. 38 years old?, the way he acts and behaves I could have sworn he was just a 13 year old baby boy.

  8. packerbacker1987 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:03 am
    Aaron can play another 5 years easily. He takes good care of himself, the rules favor quarterbacks playing longer and longer, and as long as his right shoulder holds up, would still have a top 5 arm in the league into his 40’s.
    ___________

    “takes good care of himself”?? Refusing to be vaccinated is hardly taking care of himself. Taking medical advice from Joe Rogan is hardly taking care of himself.

  9. He’s lying. His Birthday was yesterday. So when he said it was his birthday, he meant “yeah, it WAS my Birthday yesterday”. Poor guy, the woke mafia and cancel culture will come at him for this one too.

  10. What’s really amazing is that Goodell didn’t have the guts to suspend Rodgers for misleading about his vaccination status, which is much worse than Brady allegedly deflating footballs. Yet Brady was suspended 4 games for something the NFL has gone back to not caring about while Rodgers put his teammates and coaches at risk by not being vaccinated

  11. I’ve asked Aaron to line up over the right guard on 1/2/22 and then look over at the Vikings sideline, say “just kidding” and then throw a pass that’s not 10 feet over his player’s head on 4th and goal.

  13. Birthday today??? 38??? Are you sure??? He a known LIAR. Once you lie, your never believable ever again. Birthday, yeah, sure right???

  15. HIs birth certificate may say 38, but the first three seasons of his NFL career were spent riding the pine and watching Brett tear up the league.

  17. Easy guy to buy gifts for . Couple of extra large rolls of tinfoil to keep him in hats all year and boxes of Kleenex to blow his nose from the constant crying he does on and off the field .

