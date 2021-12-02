Jake Elliott is the NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott didn’t miss any kicks in November.

Elliott was asked to kick 11 field goals and eight extra points during the Eagles’ last four games and he made every single of them. That perfect run helped the Eagles go 2-2 and remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC despite a 3-5 start to the season.

On Thursday, the NFL named Elliott the NFC special teams player of the month for November. It’s the first time he’s taken the monthly honors, but he did win special teams player of the week after making eight kicks in a Week 11 win over the Saints.

Elliott is now 18-of-20 on field goals and 30-of-30 on extra points this season.