Justin Jefferson is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson had a big rookie year, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns.

He’s been even better as a second-year player, particularly in November. And that’s why he’s been named NFC offensive player of the Month.

In four games, Jefferson caught 24 passes for 464 yards with three touchdowns. He also took three carries for 10 yards and had a 24-yard completion against San Francisco — his second pass of the year.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 143 yards in a win over the Chargers on Nov. 14. And he was a big part of the win over Green Bay the next week, catching eight passes for 169 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Through 11 games in 2021, Jefferson has 67 receptions for 1,027 yards with six touchdowns.

He’ll try to keep things rolling in December starting with a matchup against the winless Lions on Sunday.