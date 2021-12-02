Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins are expected to play this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals haven’t had quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup for a while, but it looks like their absences are going to come to an end soon.

Murray has missed three games with an ankle injury and Hopkins has been out for the same length of time with a hamstring injury. Murray returned to practice before the Week 12 bye and both players have been on the practice field this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are expected to play against the Bears this weekend.

The Cardinals went 2-1 without the two players, which kept them on top of both the NFC West and has them atop the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 13. The team will be hoping that their return paves the way toward finishing the season in both of those spots.