Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins remain limited in practice

Getty Images

The Cardinals are expected to have quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup Sunday for the first time in four games. But the star players remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Murray returned to practice last week from his ankle injury. Hopkins is working his way back from the hamstring he tweaked in an Oct. 28 game against the Packers.

The Cardinals went 2-1 without Murray and Hopkins, which has kept them atop the NFC playoff picture.

The Cardinals reported offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) remained out of practice, and they downgraded safety James Wiggins (knee) to DNP after he was limited Wednesday.